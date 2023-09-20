I’ll Introduce Bill For Mandatory Autopsy Before Burial – Ned Nwoko

Following the controversies surrounding the sudden death of Nigerian singer, MohBad, Senator Ned Nwoko has said he would introduce a bill for mandatory autopsy before burial.

He described the artiste’s demise as unfortunate and untimely, urging the authorities not to leave any stone unturned in unravelling the circumstance and the cause of Mohbad’s death.

Speaking further, he noted that an autopsy ought to have been carried out before burial, promising to introduce a bill that would ensure autopsy is made mandatory before a dead person is committed to Mother Earth.

The senator highlighted that the said bill would be nationwide, conducted within a specific time before burial and more importantly paid for by the government (Local governments and states).

He wrote: “The unfortunate and untimely death of Mohbad has raised many issues that should be addressed promptly.

“The circumstances of his death and the cause of death should not be left to speculations. The police and the DSS should wade in immediately but more importantly, the state government should order an autopsy report without further formalities.

“This should have been done and reported to the station for clearance before he was buried.

“As a matter of fact, I hope to introduce a bill that will make it mandatory nationwide for an autopsy to be done within a specific time before anyone is buried and the cost of such reports must be paid by the governments (Local governments and states).

“The cause of death of anyone should not be left to the wild imaginations of people. The innocent should be protected and the guilty punished. Situations like this give rise to new laws for the good governance of the country.”