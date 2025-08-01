I’ll Give Everything For Galatasaray Fans, Osimhen Declares

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has completed a big move to Turkish football giants Galatasaray and says he will give everything to make the fans proud.

Osimhen was warmly welcomed by thousands of Galatasaray supporters when he arrived in Istanbul to finalise his transfer on Wednesday night.

The Super Eagles star used to be a fan favourite at Napoli, where he helped the Italian club win the Serie A title in the 2022/2023 season. But things later turned sour between him and the club.

Last season, he was loaned out, and now, he has made it clear that he is starting a new chapter in Turkey. “If you ask me, Galatasaray fans are the best in the world,” Osimhen said.

“Just look at the crowd that came out to see a player like me. It shows how much they love and value me. I’m ready to give everything to succeed with my new teammates this season.

I have a deep connection with this club, this city, these people. That’s why I fought so hard to return here,” Osimhen said. “I continue to have that feeling, to continue playing with a purpose. “I want to do what’s best for myself and the fans, and I’m really happy to be here,” he said.