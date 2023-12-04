I’ll Fulfill All My Campaign Promises, Fubara Tells Rivers Residents

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has assured residents of the state that his administration will surely fulfill all his campaign promises as reeled out during the electioneering crusades to make life better for all in the state.

Governor Fubara spoke during the funeral reception of Amanyanabo of Koniju Town, the late King Nelson Atubo Oputibeya XI, who died at 92 years old in Koniju Town in the Okrika local government area of the state over the weekend.

Speaking at the event, Fubara said one area of cooperation solicited from the Rivers people is to maintain the peace so that his administration can continue to deliver infrastructure and social services.

He said: “Let me also say this, we must abide by the tenets of peace. That is the only way we can bring about the desired development we are all yearning for the people of the State.

READ ALSO:

“So, I want to urge every one of you, please, ensure that you maintain peace so that the promises we made during our campaign will be fulfilled.”

Fubara said he will never take the support of the Wakirike people for his administration for granted because they make him feel that he is not alone in the journey of providing quality governance to the Rivers people.

The governor also assured the people of Koniju Town that the process to officially Gazette the first class recognition given by the government to the Oputibeya Traditional Stool, which has been delayed, will be concluded.

In his speech, Head of Owolo War Canoe House, and former attorney general of Rivers State, Chief Adokiye Amiesimaka thanked Governor Fubara for being physically present to participate in burial activities as their king joins his ancestors.