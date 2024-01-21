I’ll Fulfil My Promise To Plateau People, Won’t Fail By God’s Grace – Mutfwang

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has pledged his administration’s commitment to fulfilling promises of Good Governance made to the people of the state.

The Governor stated this on Sunday during an inter-denominational Thanksgiving Service for his victory at the polls and reaffirmation at the Supreme Court held at Rwang Pam Township Stadium Jos.

“I will ensure the Fulfillment of my promises made to Plateau People and by the grace of God, we will not fail you. We are determined to lead Plateau to a new realm. We will continue where our great leaders have stopped. Will ride on their shoulders and raise the plateau to a new level. I know God will supply the means.

“But I can assure you that the heart to do it is there with us. All we need is the enablement to do what God wants us to do. So, by the grace of God, continue to pray for us.

“To the people of Plateau, Mutfwang promised not to fail them and solicited their cooperation for the task ahead and enablement from God to do what he needed to do.

Governor Caleb Mutfwan also added that he almost gave up when the Appeal Court overturned his victory at the election petitions tribunal.

He said that particularly all the gangs up and frustrations he faced following the Supreme Court hearing were so overwhelming that at a point he wanted to throw in the towel, but he was encouraged by the prayers of the people of the state.

He acknowledged the role of the media in the struggle to regain his mandate, especially the roles of the correspondents in Plateau state and their senior editors for upholding the truth and demonstrating that they are truly the third estate of the realm

Mutfwang said, “The honour to serve Plateau state given to me by God is not one that I will take for granted. I almost gave up, but God assured me of victory. Thank God for those who stood up for us with prayers. If not for the prayers, the enemy would have swept us off, especially with the huge gang up against us. I know that with God all things are possible. God who brought us thus far will not abandon us. God who fed thousands with five loaves and two fishes will always leave an overflow.”

The governor thanked all those who provided counsel in one form or the other and promised to work together with all the sacked members of the state and national assembly who were sacked by the Appeal Court.

On the role of the media, Mutfwang said, “I thank the media for demonstrating capacity without measure. You have shown that you’re truly the fourth estate of the realm. I salute the courage of the correspondents in Plateau and their senior editors for fighting that justice prevailed. Above all gave glory to God.

The chairman of the Plateau State Traditional Council of Chiefs and Emirs and Gbong Gwom Jos His Majesty Da Jacob Gyang Buba, bemoaned the discord in Plateau State and called on the people to close ranks.

He said, “There is a lot of discord in Plateau state and in as much as we fail to reconcile our differences, our prayers today would have been in vain. The Christianity we are practising today is saying and not doing. We have to practise what we say for our state to move forward.”

Former Governor of the state, Sen. Jonah, appealed to those who have not accepted Christ on the Plateau to do so with the judgment of the Supreme Court.

He said, “I want to appeal to those who have not accepted that by this judgment, they will accept Christ. Christ has heard our prayers, but I want to tell you to surrender to Christ. During the crisis, I cried to God and asked him why all these were happening.

“He told me that your people are stiff-necked. This crisis has not stopped because we have refused to change. If we do, God will take these Fulani attackers away from us.

He prayed to God to assist the governor and his cabinet in the service of the state.

Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Polycarp Lubo, to utilise the victory for the service of God. He prayed to God to guide the administration of Mutfwang.

The guest preacher, Bishop Wale Oke, prayed for the success of the Caleb Mutfwang administration and the return of peace in the state. He appealed to the Plateau people to close ranks and allow peace to prevail in the state.

Among those who attended the interdenominational Church service were former Military administrator, Gen. Lawrence Onoja, former governor of Adamawa state, Boni Haruna, Prof. Jerry Gana, former members of the state and national assembly, serving members of the state legislature, led by the Speaker, Gabriel Dewan, amongst others.

Indeed the stadium was full as residents of the state from all walks of life trooped out to thank God for the victory of the Mutfwang.

The Muslim community had on Friday equally held prayers for the success of the governor and peace in the state held at the Jos Central Mosque.