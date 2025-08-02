I’ll Fix Collapsed Roads, Infrastructure Neglected by Obaseki’ s Govt – Okpebholo

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo has said his administration will fix the failed roads in Edo Central, which he inherited from the previous administration of by Godwin Obaseki.

The Governor while inspecting several failed portions of roads across Edo Central Senatorial District at the weekend, revealed plans by his administration to fix the failed portions to boost economic activities and make life easy for people in the area.

The Governor and his entourage inspected Onewa-Udomi-Ibhiolulu-Afada-Idumoza-Eko-Uwaya-Ewora roads. He also inspected the failed portions at the New Agbor Road and Illushin Road, all in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State..

He said, “Bad roads across Edo State are one of the things I inherited from former Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for eight years they were in power.

“I was with the President about a week ago, and he told us as governors to look into our bad roads and fix them. So, I am going round to implement what Mr. President requested from the Governors.

“This Illushin road is a major road linking various parts of the country. We are here to match our words with action regarding these roads. We will start work on the road soon.”

At New Agbor Road in Uromi, the Governor who stressed its importance to the economy of Edo State, said it links the State with the Eastern part of Nigeria and his administration will soon fix it to revive economic activities in the area.

“This road is very important as it is a link and the gateway between the North and the Eastern part of Nigeria.The road can take us to Agbor, Asaba, Onitsha, and other Eastern parts of Nigeria.

“The road is too bad. Look at the way it is. It is not motorable. A few days ago, during a heavy down pour, flooding killed a little girl here. It is painful to us as a government.This is a critical road, and we need to fix it.

“We are here with contractors to look at the road, get first hand information to initiate a solution to the road as we need quick intervention to make the it motorable,” he noted.

Governor Okpebholo also said his administration is already in talks with the construction company so that they can start palliative measures immediately to enable Edo people to use the road.

“This is Uromi axis, and the road needs to be fixed to avert any kind of disaster that will cause pains to families,” he said.