I’ll Fight Corruption, Smugglers, Save Money For You, Tinubu Tells Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu has pledged to bring corruption and smuggling to an end in Nigeria amid the economic hardship.

President Tinubu gave the assurance on Thursday during the Lagos Red Line Train’s commissioning in Lagos State, adding that the government’s economic measures could not be reversed.

New Telegraph recalls that the Vice President, Kashim Shettima reportedly stated earlier that the government has discovered 32 channels via which food goods are smuggled out of Nigeria.

Speaking on the development, Tinubu said, “I agree smugglers will fight back, corruption will fight back. We will fight them to ruins. Corruption will go away, (we will) save the money for you to educate our children, to pay for the healthcare system of our people, to pay for the modern transportation system that works for the highest number of people, not those few smugglers.

“We said we can do it, you believed in us. We said the people’s lives will end up being better, you believed in us. I could hear a lot of voices right now, I asked for this job, I cannot complain, it’s all about democracy.

“But this revolution that has started, this ongoing reform, we are not looking back. The engineering, the construction, the affirmation of our pledge to be loyal to our country. One thing I know is that there is a very bright light at the end of the tunnel.”