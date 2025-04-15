I’ll Ensure Peace, Harmony Among Oyo, Afijio Communities – Alaafin

Share

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, has emphasized the importance of fostering peace and harmony within communities in today’s interconnected world, pledging to promote unity among the people of Oyo and Afijio.

According to a statement issued by Bode Durojaiye, the Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin, the monarch’s pledge comes in response to the lingering land disputes between the Oyo and Afijio communities.

Oba Owoade noted that in a society enriched by diverse cultures, beliefs, and values, effective peace-building initiatives are crucial to maintaining social cohesion and preventing conflicts.

Following appeals by some well-meaning indigenes of Oyo for royal intervention in the ongoing land disputes, the Alaafin said: “Fostering peace is a holistic approach that addresses the root causes of discord and nurtures a culture of trust and collaboration. It involves engaging individuals and groups at all levels to create sustainable peace through dialogue, education, and empowerment.”

The paramount ruler questioned, “Why must interwoven communities that have coexisted for decades within the same metropolis, Oyo, be at loggerheads over land matters, instead of working harmoniously towards common goals?

“We must remember that a house divided against itself cannot stand. In unity lies our strength. United and harmonious, we stand; divided, we fall.

“There must be a ceasefire—enough is enough. We cannot continue to shed blood and live in perpetual acrimony. There must be lasting peace.”

Oba Owoade revealed that he would soon meet with key stakeholders and opinion leaders on the matter, after which he would launch education and awareness programmes to promote understanding and create safe spaces for open dialogue and reconciliation among the affected communities.

He stressed that these components are essential for laying the groundwork for lasting peace and can significantly contribute to communal harmony.

Open and honest communication, he added, is vital for building trust and mutual understanding among community members.

“By creating platforms for dialogue, individuals can express their views and collaborate on solutions that benefit the entire metropolis. Let there be peace in every community.

“With God our Creator, we are one family. Let us walk together in perfect harmony. I urge everyone to let peace begin at their doorstep.

“Let this be the moment. With every step we take, let this be our solemn vow,” the Alaafin stated.

