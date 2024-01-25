I’ll Ensure Maritime University Oron Takes Off Soon – Sampson

…As Over 700 persons receive Scholarships, Education, Business grants.

Hope rises for the upgrading of the maritime academy in Oron, Akwa Ibom State to a full-fledged Maritime University as the Senator representing Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Sen. Ekong Sampson assures constituents that the upgrading of the institution remains a priority in his legislative agenda in the Senate.

The Senator who made the pledge on Thursday in Eket during his empowerment scheme and official presentation of scholarship, education and business grants worth millions of naira to over 700 members of his constituency said that his office is working tirelessly to ensure its realization because of his commitment to quality education for the youths.

He also highlighted that his office is working in conjunction with stakeholders from his senatorial district to see how to attract a federal university to Eket federal constituency stressing that their increasing demand for it is receiving adequate attention.

Sampson who is also the chairman Senate Committee on Solid Minerals stressed that it is his responsibility to ensure accountability and promote dividends of democracy while serving with their mandate adding that he has to create employment, eradicate poverty, and promote high literacy among his constituents.

He stressed that the empowerment will be coming to the constituents frequently and in different phases to ensure human capital development within the constituency adding that the people are already getting employment in various ministries and parastatals.

“I wish to say that in my seven months in office, I have secured employment for many of our youths and I have also empowered many.

“Last December, I went around all the 12 LGAs in our senatorial district and distributed palliatives (rice and cash) to my people to help cushion the effects of fuel subsidy, I did the same a few days ago again with partnership from the federal ministry of Agriculture”.

“Today over 700 people will receive empowerment from my office mostly in the areas of education and business grants to help them advance in their various careers and businesses.

“This empowerment is beyond party lines and I have even included some people who are not from our state, we are one Nigeria and must remain united to fully realize our potential as a nation.”

The Senator who inaugurated four liaison offices in Eket, Oron, Mkpat and Uyo LGAs to link up all the 12 LGAs in the senatorial district, emphasised that he will be listening to the yearnings of the constituents through these outlets.

He promised to always prioritise his constituents in all his undertakings and hinted that they were fully captured in 2024 accented recently by the President.

“If you look through the budget recently signed into law, you will realize that every part of Akwa Ibom South is captured in the budget and it is through my modest contributions.

On his part, the Chairman of the occasion and former Nigeria Ambassador to Russia and Belarus, Amb. Assam Assam commended the Senator for his outstanding performance within seven months in office.

Chief Assam said the constituents made the right decision to vote for Senator Sampson during the last election urging him to remain steadfast in his determination to better the plight of the people..

He told the beneficiaries that the empowerment was a token of appreciation for their efforts in the last election and advised the citizens of the state to always encourage their leaders to ensure the frequent sharing of dividends of democracy.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr. Kiddy Sunday, a visually -impaired student who received a 250,000 naira education grant, expressed gratitude to the senator for his kind gesture, pledging his determination to post outstanding performance in his educational pursuits.

Another beneficiary, Ms. Vivian Isong, a Law student who received a 100,000 naira scholarship also commended the Senator and promised to make excellent performance in school.