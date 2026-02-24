Renowned Nigerian gospel singer Busola Oke has sparked widespread concern among fans following a distressing live TikTok session.

The 51-year-old singer, known for her hit track ‘Eleyele’, broke down in tears throughout the livestream as she talked about her continued difficulties in the music business.

Oke, who was clearly upset, apologised to her fans and acknowledged that she was unable to handle the increasing demands on her career, saying success is no longer guaranteed by skill alone.

“To my fans, I’m sorry. I never planned to do this, but I can’t take this anymore. I’m done. Good music doesn’t sell anymore,” she lamented.

“How can you eat when there’s no food? How can you drive when there’s no car? How can you be at peace when there’s no peace?” she asked.

“How can you not be lonely when there’s no one around you! I am t1r£d, this is too much, I am sorry, my fans, I would have to do this, she added.

Busola Oke, who rose to prominence with spiritually uplifting hits such as Ogo Tuntun, Asoro Ma Tase, and Adaba, also hinted at feeling abandoned by former associates.

Following the broadcast, social media was flooded with prayers and words of encouragement from well-wishers.

Many hailed her as a pillar of the gospel music industry and urged her to remain resilient through this difficult phase.