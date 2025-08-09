I’ll Die On A Sunday After Service, Eating Pounded Yam, Pastor Adeboye Insists

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has restated his vision of how he believes he will pass away, peacefully, on a Sunday, after attending church service and eating his favourite meal, pounded yam.

Speaking on the fourth day of the church’s ongoing International Convention themed “The Overcomers”, Adeboye said death does not always come through prolonged illness and that his departure would be sudden and painless.

“I will die on a Sunday after attending service, eat my beloved pounded yam, and then pass on without any sickness,” he declared.

The cleric noted that he first shared this vision two years ago and was repeating it to reassure believers that death can be peaceful for those in Christ.

Delivering a sermon titled “Possess Your Possessions”, Adeboye urged Christians to actively claim what is rightfully theirs in Christ, warning that spiritual blessings often have to be fought for.

Drawing from the biblical story of the Israelites taking the Promised Land, he said: “In many cases, you may have to fight for things that are already yours.”

He listed healing, prosperity, fruitfulness, and long life as areas where believers must resist spiritual opposition.

“Your greatest friend, Jesus Christ, paid a great price to purchase your healing. Yet there is a thief who comes to steal, kill, and destroy,” he said, citing John 10:10. “Long life is yours, but the devil wants to kill you with all he has. You must fight to live.”

On prosperity, Adeboye declared: “The One who owns the earth and its fullness, and owns all the silver and gold, paid a terrible price so that you wouldn’t be poor. As long as you want to remain poor, you will remain poor.”

He criticised the double standard faced by successful Christians: “If you make it as a Christian, they criticise you. If you die poor, they say, ‘Where’s your God?’”

Referencing biblical figures like Rachel and Hannah, who overcame barrenness through persistent prayer, he urged believers to reject all forms of spiritual oppression.

Concluding his message, Adeboye used the story of Jacob wrestling with an angel as a call to spiritual perseverance: “It is what we tolerate that disturbs us. Stop tolerating sickness, poverty, barrenness, or premature death. Fight to possess your possessions; it’s your spiritual duty, made possible by Christ’s sacrifice.”