I’ll Democratise NASS Mgt Process, New Clerk Pledges

Share

The new Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Mr Kamorudeen Ogunlana, has pledged to democratise the management process of the assembly.

In a statement after his assumption of office in Abuja, Ogunlana urged members of the management team to work harmoniously. He said: “I intend to democratise decisionmaking.

There is no way I will sit down here, because I do not know it all. “I have the legal and the legislative background but I cannot claim to be an expert when it comes to financial issues and that is where teamwork comes in.”

According to him, the office of the CNA comes with a big task, as it supervises no fewer than 4,000 workforce, stating that it required teamwork. Ogunlana, who formally assumed duty on Saturday as the ninth CNA since 1993, commended his predecessor, Mr Sani Tanbuwal, for his courage and leadership qualities while at the helms of affairs of the assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the handover ceremony, which took place at the national assembly complex, was attended by management staffers and other digntaries.

Share

Please follow and like us: