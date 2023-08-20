I’ll Defeat Uzodinnma In Imo, Says LP’s Achonu

Senator Nneji Achonu is former member of the National Assembly and the candidate of the Labour Party in the forthcoming Imo State governorship election. In this interview on Channels television, he spoke about his plans for the state and his chances

Senator, tell me, how did you come about this sobriquet One Arm General?

Ah that’s a very long story. It started as a one-man riot squad, a one-man army, One Arm General and it stuck ever since, but I don’t want to talk about it now so that you have to buy my book when it comes out. The story of my life is absolutely beautiful. Let’s get straight into the conversation.

Now looking at your candidacy, first and foremost you know there’s been some legal issues which you know has been out there within your party. How does that make you feel? Actually, the only case that I can say is within my party is still ongoing. It’s the one filed by somebody who contested in the same primary with me. So he lost. He got two or three votes I think.

Later we were surprised he came up to say that he went to another primaries under the former caretaker chairman who had been relieved of his duty. And then you know that’s the one we did was legal, so the one he did after other primary that he participated in, you know and lost was illegal, and yet he is saying they should pronounce him the candidate of the party. It is still ongoing. This other one, I was surprised because two of my fellow contestants one sued the other. I was not party to the suit.

You were not a defendant?

Yes, they didn’t they didn’t sue me. One other person, both of them lost their primaries. So one know that this one claiming that he was the authentic candidate not the other person you understand, I don’t know how that came about, because the other person had never been declared a candidate of the party, and they had submitted my name, I mean sorry, I submitted my name. So how that came about, nobody knows.

So he just sued the other person that he was the authentic candidate and should so declare him. I was not a party to it. I am the authentic Labour Party candidate. I learnt that they now served Labor Party, Apapa’s Camp office.

We are not; we didn’t know anything about it until when it was almost late, so that’s why I had to rush and join the case so that they don’t go and do something crazy, you know, so but the judge in his wisdom now said he had no jurisdiction to hear the matter and dismiss the matter So what did they do, because the matter was dismissed?

That man claimed that the judge had affirmed him as the candidate having dismissed the matter and there was no such declaration because when judge has no jurisdiction, there cannot be any declaration. But the social media was agog with the news. So, that’s what happened. There’s no such thing.

What are your chances in the forthcoming election especially against the incumbent governor?

I’m going to win more votes than him. I will not allow anybody to write any result in Imo State and I don’t think any courts can overturn the result. I’m going to have a very clear victory over him come this election November 11. That is a significant date and I’m going to win.

Let me just take you back again. Talking about creating enabling environment for entrepreneurs, the youth and women, what is your take on this and how differ- ently would you be handling the situation?

As soon as I start campaigning ev- erything will die down because the Igbos are not dumb. You see, they know who is who in Iboland; they know who their true leaders are. Do you understand? People are saying that IPOB, I don’t really think IPOB has anything to do with the violence in the South-East.

So this sit-at-home I don’t know why it is still ongoing. I don’t have contact with Nnamdi Kano but I heard that he made a press conference and said that the sit-at-home should stop. But the young man in Finland is still issuing orders and counter orders. That is the problem.

Once I start campaigning, I’m going to talk to them, in fact there was radio broadcast I made I reached out to them. I told them because how can you say you are Biafra and then you are killing fellow Igbos? So it’s not correct. They are not doing the evils. I was in the Biafra war. I was in the Boy’s Company before it was disbanded. I even formed my own Army after that because we were ready to die to defend our families and our parents.