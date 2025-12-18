I’ll Declare Total Overhaul In Health Sector if… – Oyebamiji

The All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate for the forthcoming Osun State election, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO), has pledged to transform the state’s health sector if elected Governor on August 8, 2026.

Oyebamiji expressed concern over the moribund state of health facilities in Osun, vowing to revamp critical sectors for the benefit of the public.

The declaration comes as the national leadership of the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (MWAN) inaugurated the newly elected State President, Dr. Sekinah Bola-Oyebamiji. A seasoned medical professional, Dr. Sekinah Bola-Oyebamiji has devoted much of her career to the fight against women’s cancers, offering hope and care to countless women in Nigeria and beyond. Her expertise, dedication, and compassion continue to inspire excellence in healthcare delivery.

Addressing journalists after the event, Oyebamiji emphasised his readiness to revive key sectors in the state, particularly health, education, infrastructure, commerce, and agriculture.

He lamented that Osun has remained stagnant due to neglect of critical sectors, especially healthcare, which he said requires urgent intervention. “It is on record that the health sector has become moribund in the state. None of the tiers of the health system—primary, secondary, or tertiary—is fully functional. Little or no effort has been made by the current administration to revamp the system. Qualified doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals are grossly lacking.

“As of today, Osun has 799 primary healthcare centres, 57 secondary health centres (general and specialist hospitals), and three tertiary health facilities (teaching hospitals) that are in dire need of attention. These are some of the areas I will prioritise to ensure quality and functional healthcare delivery across all categories. I will declare a total overhaul in the health sector if elected Governor. We shall prioritise the welfare and well-being of our people, knowing that health is wealth,” he said.

Oyebamiji also congratulated his wife, Dr. Sekinah Bola-Oyebamiji, on her induction as President of the Osun State chapter of MWAN, describing her as a beacon of medical excellence, a pillar of their family, and an inspiration to many.

In her acceptance speech, Dr. Sekinah Bola-Oyebamiji pledged an administration defined by inclusiveness, effective health advocacy, and the delivery of physical projects to support women and children.

“As a foremost association dedicated to ‘healing with the love of a mother,’ we shall focus on maintaining excellence in healthcare delivery, particularly for women and children in Osun State and Nigeria. We will build on past legacies while breaking new grounds,” she said.

She further urged all members to join her with renewed vigour in expanding the association’s reach to vulnerable populations, stressing that strategic health communication, capacity building, and quality service delivery must be matched with practical initiatives to promote personal and community well-being.