I’ll deal with bandits, other criminals –Katsina gov

Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda has called for more support from residents to deliver a “resounding blow” to bandits and other criminals. In his New Year message yesterday, the governor said the government was committed to overcoming the security and other challenges bedeviling Katsina.

Radda, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula-Mohammed, urged residents to unite and forge a stronger bond with a will to confront the challenges of the state headlong.

He thanked the people for the cooperation and support he received for establishing the Katsina Community Watch Corps, set up to tackle insecurity.

Radda promised that “the government, together with the people, will deal a resounding blow to the menace of insecurity.”

He also outlined his administration’s dedication to promoting inclusivity, economic growth and accelerated development.

The governor, therefore, advised Katsina residents to leverage the opportunities created to reduce unemployment and poverty and set the state on the path of greatness.

He expressed optimism that the state would be great and prosperous in 2024.