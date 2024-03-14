I’ll Continue to Support Ningi, Says Bauchi Gov

Despite the suspension of Senator Abdul Ningi from the Senate on Tuesday, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has pledged his continued support to the suspended Senator in whatever he is doing.

Mohammed made the statement at a State Executive Council (SEC) meeting holds at the New Exco Chamber of the Government House, yesterday in Bauchi, expressed his sadness over the suspension of Senator Abdul Ningi from Senate.

He said: “Yesterday (Tuesday), was a double swords, I was very sad. The Senate suspended one of our best from Bauchi for saying the truth and for standing to be the beacon of truth, Senator Abdul Ningi. Equally, l will meet and discuss to see what we can do to help him privately.

“Because l support him in whatever he’s doing. That’s face of the opposition especially if what he’s saying is the truth. “We’ll make investigation to fine out, I’m not quick to go to the media but sincerely, he has shown courage, he has shown that he’s from Bauchi and we have to be with him.”