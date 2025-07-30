I’ll Continue To Support Educational Devt Of Oyo –Araba Monarch

The Araba of Ibadanland, Araba Ifalere Odegbemi Odegbola II, has pledged to continue supporting and promoting educational development in Oyo State, emphasizing the importance of merging Western education with indigenous cultural values.

Speaking at the Endof-Year party for Isese Light Kiddies Nursery and Primary School in Omi-Adio, Ibadan — the school he founded — Araba Odegbola highlighted the school’s mission to foster educational growth while preserving Yoruba traditional beliefs.

“The establishment of the first Isese school in Ibadan is no doubt a significant cultural revival. We aim to contribute to the educational development of the state while promoting Yoruba traditional beliefs, which have faced challenges from others,” he said.

Araba, who is also the Olu-Isese of Ibadanland, stressed the need for children to reconnect with their indigenous roots. He said education in traditional religion is vital for cultural identity but assured that the school would respect all faiths equally.