I’ll Continue to Serve Deltans According to God’s Will –Oborevwori

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday pledged to continue to serve Deltans according to God’s will, appealing for prayers and support from the citizenry to ensure the success of his administration.

He made the promise at the Heroes of Faith Ministries Ughelli, where he worshipped. Speaking to the congregation, Oborevwori said his visit was a surprise, even to his aides, saying: “I told our Lord Bishop that when I will come, I will come unannounced.”

The governor expressed gratitude to Bishop Kingsley Enakirerhi for standing by him during the 2023 election despite facing criticisms.