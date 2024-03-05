I’ll Continue To Invest Hugely In Education – Ododo

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi State has said his administration will continue to make education a top priority in the state, to consolidate his predecessor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

Governor Ododo stated this on Tuesday when he visited the university to inspect the Library, senate building, lecture theatres, and road network that are ongoing in the university.

He promised that his administration just like the immediate past government would continue to invest heavily in the education sector to give quality education to the youth that are leaders of tomorrow.

The governor however expressed satisfaction with the quality of projects executed in the newly established Kogi State University Kabba.

“Any government that believes in development will invest in education that is why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his renew hope agenda prioritized education and our leader the immediate past governor of Kogi state Alhaji Yahaya Bello throughout his tenure invested heavily in education.”

“My administration will follow suit to give quality education to the younger ones who are leaders of tomorrow. We are holding people’s mandate and trust, and as servant leaders, we are to give and not to take” he stated

The governor equally commended the contractor contractor handling the new University project for complying with contract specifications in terms of quality and time.

While promising the prompt release of funds to enable the contractor to complete the ongoing projects in the next three months, Governor Ododo assured that he would not leave any stone unturned in his effort to make Kogi State University Kabba (KSUK) one of the best universities in the country.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Kehinde Eniola, described the inspection tour as timely and hinted the governor that the new university needs accommodation, lecture halls, and perimeter fencing.

Governor Ododo shortly after, proceeded to the Okehi local government area where he inspected the Obangede – Okaito – Ihima road under construction.