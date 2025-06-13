I’ll Continue To Give My Critics High Blood Pressure – Wike

Share

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Friday reacted to barrage of criticisms trailing many of his decisions and actions as a Minister, saying that he would not lose sleep over his critics, but continue to give them high blood pressure.

Wike who also defended the N39 billion spent by his administration to rehabilitate the Abuja International Conference Centre ( AICC) renaming it after the President, as Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, noted that the criticisms were not objective, but borne out of political mischief .

Wike, who spoke during the commissioning of the newly constructed 15-kilometre Left-Hand Service Carriageway of Outer Southern Expressway OSEX Stage II from Ring Road 1 Junction to Wasa Junction, also said the administration did not inflate the cost of the renovation.

The Minister stated that criticising the rehabilitation of the facility based on the fact that it’s construction in 1991 by the then military government headed by Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, gulped N240 million, was not realistic.

According to him, with the support of President Tinubu and the National Assembly who appreciate the quality of infrastructure he is providing in Abuja, he will ensure that all his critics live with high blood pressure.

He further stressed that so long as what he does pleases the residents of Abuja and the President who appointed and has always supported him, the critics can go and die.

He said, “ People are criticizing the International Conference Center. You know, there are people naturally, they don’t have good taste. The only thing in that International Conference Center that was not changed, is just the block work. Everything in that Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Center was changed.

“ Nigeria, as a giant of Africa, must not only show that they are a giant, people must see what makes you to be a giant of Africa. Nobody that loves this country will criticize that International Conference Center.

“ I saw somebody, I don’t know his name, normally I don’t like to know people’s names who don’t have anything to offer. He said, oh, that they did not name the International Conference Center to somebody who built it. Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport was not built by Nnamdi Azikiwe. Moshood Abiola Stadium was not built by Moshood Abiola.

“ Another one is that, oh, it was built with 240 million. Which year? 1991. What was the exchange rate in 1991 and compare the exchange rate? People will just sit down for the sake of criticizing. Look at the exchange rate in 1991 and 2025, and then compare,” he added.

Share