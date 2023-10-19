I’ll Continue To Advocate For Good Governance – Al-Makura

The former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Umar Tanko Al-Makura has said he would continue to advocate and work for good governance in Nigeria.

Al-Makura, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain stated this on Thursday when the Board members of Good Governance Ambassadors of Nigeria (GOGAN), led by the Chairman, Felix Idiga decorated him as their 7th patron with their mufllar and a Plaque in Abuja.

The two-time Governor of Nasarawa State said every politician and every Nigerian should strive for good governance, as there lies the peace of the country.

He commended the GOGAN members on their advocacy for good governance in Nigeria.

He said, “l received with honour this honour bestowed upon me by you because l have followed you on your good works to instil good governance in the country.

“I want to assure you that having received this award would spur me more to advocate and work for good governance.

“I also assure you as your 7th Patron, l wouldn’t in any way disappoint you when it comes to good governance.”

However, in his remarks, the chairman of GOGAN, Felix Idiga said the choice of the Nasarawa State governor was very instructive to the Ambassadors.

According to him, no other person would have been better chosen as the 7th Patron than the person of Al-Makura.

He charged him to continue on his trajectory of good governance as a politician and as a Nigerian.

He said, “We are sincerely grateful to have you as our 7th Patron. We have followed your trajectory in public office and we have no doubt you will continue to make us proud.”