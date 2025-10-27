I’ll Contest National Chairman Of PDP, Says Lamido

Former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, on Monday announced plans to storm the National Headquarters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to purchase the nomination form to run for the office of the National Chairman of the Party.

The former two-term governor, who made this known on his official Facebook page, said, “My resolve to restore our dear Party to its old glory is unstoppable”.

Lamido, a ship from the old block, is one of the founding fathers of the PDP who has remained loyal to the party with an unblemished record of faithfulness.

He said, “By the grace of God, I shall today, Monday 27th October 2025, by 11 am, be at Wadata Plaza, the National Headquarters of our very party, PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY, to purchase the nomination form to run for the office of the National Chairman of the Party.”

Sule Lamido stressed that “My commitment to Democracy and resolve to restore our dear Party to its old glory is unstoppable!”

Available records show that Lamido is the only Nigerian politician who has never decamped from his Party, the PDP, since its formation in 1998.

In 2015, when he, alongside the likes of former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso and others, formed the factional N-PDP and later opted out of the APC coalition under Bola Tinubu with the late President from CPC, Lamido, rather returned to his original PDP.