I’ll Contest Edo 2024 Guber Election – Urhoghide

Former Senator, Mathew Urhoghide, who represented, Edo South Senatorial Zone in the 8th and 9th senate has said he will contest the Edo State 2024 governorship election.

Senator Urhoghide, however, said he will soon announce the party which he will contest on their platform, having resigned from the PDP after the 2023 general elections.

The two-term member of the Red Chambers, while, presenting his scorecard, admitted that it was the turn of Edo Central to produce the next governor but stated that the governorship might fall on a less prepared candidate and open to manipulation by the cabal in the state.

He said, “I will be contesting in the Governorship election in Edo State next year under a party I will announce soon. It is difficult to win an election under PDP due to the irreconcilable differences at the national level and in Edo State.

“I also know that it is the turn of Edo Central to rule the state but I am afraid that a candidate that can be easily manipulated may end up becoming the governor because of the number of people agitating to be governor from that part of the state. We cannot allow the political dynasty of people who will hold the state by the jugular.

He also stated that he tried to reconcile the PDP in the state but he was perceived to be pursuing a personal interest hence the gang up against him when he sought a third term in the Senate.

He also called on Nigerians to demand stewardship from politicians after their tenure in office in order to keep them on their toes and ensure they carry out programmes that would benefit the masses.