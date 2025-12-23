I’ll Conduct Another LG Election Before Leaving Office, Says Makinde

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has disclosed that his administration would conduct another local government election before the expiration of his tenure as the tenure of the incumbent local government bosses expires in 2027.

He said this while inaugurating the chairman and members of the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC), on Monday, where he charged the newly-inaugurated OYSIEC to ensure that they discharge their mandate independently to further strengthen democracy in the state.

While speaking at the Executive Council Chambers, Office of the Governor, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, after administration of oath of office on the members and signing of the oath of office book, the governor noted that he remained assured that residents of the state would still choose to support him, as they do not want the state to return to the old order.

He said: “To you members of OYSIEC, what I will say is that you have a delicate assignment. Though I nominated you, you were cleared by the House of Assembly. There are things in the name of the commission that you have to live up to and that is Oyo State and independent.

The keyword is independent. So, you have to be independent. “You will do justice to the people of Oyo State if you handle your assignment with utmost transparency and the fear of God, just as it is in the oath that you have taken. I know that Oyo State people are solidly behind this administration.