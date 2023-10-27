I’ll Change The Face Of Afrobeats – Valentiiano

Emerging as a multifaceted talent poised to change the landscape of Afrobeats, Valentine Okechukwu Enwerem, professionally known as Valentiiano, is making waves as an Afrobeats singer, songwriter, vocalist, and dancer.

Currently signed to the renowned Pollux Records label, Valentiiano brings a fresh perspective to the genre.

Valentiiano’s journey into the world of music began during his formative years. A graduate of the University of Calabar with a degree in Theatre and Media studies, he shared, “Music has been a part of my life since a very young age, and my passion for it has always burned brightly.

Interestingly, my initial ambition was to become a dancer, but that all changed when I uncovered my deep-seated love for music.”

While in secondary school, he embarked on his musical journey, initially exploring the realm of rapping, driven by his profound admiration for the hip-hop culture and genre as a whole. His serious commitment to dancing, which had already become his trademark, didn’t deter his growing affection and enthusiasm for music.

Over time, his passion for music evolved into a dream he was eager to pursue. A pivotal moment occurred when he discovered his innate talent for singing, prompting a shift from rapping to vocal artistry.

Valentiiano’s music is a reflection of his life, personal experiences, and contemporary society. In his own words, “One thing I take very seriously in my music is my lyrics. My lyrics are powerful and also very informative. I am not much of an expressive and open person, so the only way people can get to know me and resonate with me is through my music.

My personal experiences, daily life, and societal occurrences play a significant role and influence in my music and song creation process. I see myself changing the face of Afrobeats.”

His debut single, “No Pressure,” set to release officially on November 3, 2023, addresses the issues of peer pressure and societal perceptions. Valentiiano explained, “Personally, I’ve always lived under the fear of people’s opinions and perceptions.

The song ‘No Pressure’ emphasizes and speaks up for every human being grappling with the fear of public judgment and peer pressure. It serves as an awareness for those experiencing such pressure.”

Valentiiano’s unique approach to Afrobeats promises to leave an indelible mark on the genre, and “No Pressure” is just the beginning of his impactful musical journey.