I’ll Change Economy Of Zamfara In 3 Days – Matawalle

The Defense Minister of State, Bello Mohammed Matawalle has pledged to alleviate the hardship people of Zamfara State were compelled into by the present PDP-led administration within his 5-day visit to the state.

The pledge followed his warm reception by both thousands of APC members and the teeming supporters, as well as well-wishers from across the 14 local government areas of the state on his arrival to Gusau the state capital on Friday.

The Minister whose attention was drawn by the shouts calling for his return as Governor by his party members, promised to offer assistance that would help his people out of the deteriorated situation pushed into by the current economy of Zamfara State which he lamented has already suffered in the poor hands of the self-enriching clique.

”I come to see you with the mission to pull your hands out, I will within three days of my stay in the state, offer assistance to you capable of changing your stoning faces to smiling.

”I take it obligatory to visit my home state to physically meet with you by myself not a message from a remote distance, I will remain in the state for the next three days with a view to directly interact with my political contacts be it in groups and by individuals”, Matawalle has stressed.

Matawalle is further convinced that, the APC is still intact in the hearts of the people of the state, a clear indication that, Zamfara State remains an APC stronghold, ”I am eventually encouraged that APC can recover the lost power come 2027”.

