I’ll Change C’River Within 2 Years – Otu

Cross River State Governor, Prince Bassey Otu has boasted that his administration was working hard to change the face of the state and give succour to the people.

Speaking at Duke Town Presbyterian church, Otu claimed that he was determined to leave a legacy of improving on the achievements of past civilian governors in the state.

According to him, his administration will consolidate on the gains of his predecessors to make the state a cynosure of infrastructural development and economic prosperity

He said: “In Cross River State, we are laying solid foundations, building on the gains of our predecessors. We know what Governors Donald Duke, Liyel Imoke, and Ben Ayade did. This time around, we are going to explode.

“It is in difficult times like this that things happen. I know people would be wondering about the subsidy removal and harsh economic realities, asking: how is he going to do it?

“But the answer has been provided in the Holy Writ that, “what God cannot do does not exist,” the governor confidently remarked.

“in less than two years from now, we would not be singing this old tune again; Cross River must have changed.”

Otu praised his administration thus: “Already within a few months, we have added to our Gross Domestic Product (GDP). We would make sure that we succeed. Just a little patience and the future would be very bright.”