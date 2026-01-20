I’ll Champion Oborevwori’s Re-Election In 2027 – Ibegbulem

The Principal Secretary to the immediate past Governor of Delta State, Dr. Hilary Obi Ibegbulem, has pledged to actively champion the re-election of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori in 2027, citing the governor’s outstanding performance since assuming office.

Dr. Ibegbulem made the pledge at the Agbor venue of the groundbreaking ceremony for the Uromi Junction Flyover project, being executed by the Delta State Government.

He noted that while some skeptics doubted Governor Oborevwori’s capacity to lead following his emergence in 2023, the governor has since proven his critics wrong through purposeful leadership anchored on the MORE Agenda, which has driven remarkable transformation across all sectors of the state’s economy.

According to Dr. Ibegbulem, Delta State has outpaced many others in human capital development and infrastructure delivery, with nearly every part of the state experiencing active construction and development projects.

He expressed confidence that the governor’s re-election in 2027 would be seamless, given the widespread impact of his policies and projects on the lives of Deltans.

On the Uromi Junction Flyover project, being handled by Julius Berger Nigeria Limited, Dr. Ibegbulem said the initiative would permanently address the long-standing issues of traffic congestion and frequent accidents at the busy junction, while improving connectivity between Agbor and other parts of the country.

He also commended the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for partnering with the Delta State Government in rehabilitating the Agbor–Abavo–Obiaruku–Eku Expressway, noting that the project would revive economic activities along the corridor and significantly boost development in Ika land.

Dr. Ibegbulem urged Deltans to continue supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC) administrations at both state and federal levels, stressing that sustained backing would accelerate all-round development across Delta State.