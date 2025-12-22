I’ll Champion Media Freedom, Engage Other Security Agencies –DSS DG

The Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, has pledged to foster a more enabling environment for journalists and media practitioners to carry out their professional duties in Nigeria.

Ajayi made the commitment in a letter to the President of the International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria, Mr. Musikilu Mojeed, in response to a commendation award recently conferred on him by the media advocacy body.

In the letter, dated December 19, the DSS Director-General said he would continue to champion fair treatment of journalists and create a conducive atmosphere for them to carry out their legitimate duties, in line with the drive of President Bola Tinubu, to protect all Nigerians, irrespective of tribe, religion, or profession. He further disclosed that he had initiated engagements with heads of other security agencies on the need to prioritise the protection and fair treatment of journalists nationwide.

He said: “I have initiated further engagements with my colleagues and heads of other security agencies to prioritise the protection and fair treatment of members of the press across the country.”

The DSS boss also commended IPI Nigeria for its sustained efforts at promoting responsible and balanced reportage of sensitive national security and development-related issues.