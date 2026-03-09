I’ll Challenge 2026 Electoral Act In Court –Peter Obi

The former Governor of Anambra State and member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of overstepping its constitutional role by attempting to interfere in how political parties conduct their internal processes. According to him, the electoral body should focus on conducting credible elections rather than dictating how parties select their candidates.

“I am going to challenge the decision in court. INEC has no reason to assume processes in how political parties elect their candidates. Its responsibility is to conduct elections. “You don’t tell a team how to prepare its players before a match.

As a referee, INEC’s role is to officiate, not to determine which players a team should field,” he said. Obi said the provisions of the new law appeared designed to favour the ruling party in the next general election. “All the laws being hurriedly created are simply aimed at enabling the ruling party to snatch the 2027 presidential election and run away with it,” he alleged.

He urged party members and supporters to intensify grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 polls. “We have about 2.8 million registered voters in Anambra and I urge everyone to go to the grassroots and mobilise people to register and be ready to vote,” he stressed.

registration in his hometown of Agulu in Aniocha Local Government Area of Anambra State on Saturday, said he would challenge the newly passed Electoral Act 2026 in court over what he described as attempts to manipulate the outcome of the 2027 general elections. He alleged that provisions of the new electoral law were designed to facilitate electoral manipulation and undermine the credibility of future elections.