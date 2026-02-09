I’ll Build On Uzodimma’s Achievements To Take Imo To Greater Height –Akagburuonye

Obioma Akagburuonye, a lawyer and businessman, is a governorship aspirant in Imo State. He speaks in this interview on his vision for the state and why he believes that he has what it takes to sustain the legacy of Governor Hope Uzodimma. FELIX NWANERI reports

You are intensifying consultations across the three senatorial districts of Imo State on your ambition to succeed Governor Hope Uzodimma; what makes you believe that you are the best man for the job?

Governor Hope Uzodimma has set the pace in Imo State, and as I speak with you a lot is going on in the state. He has been declared the best governor in infrastructure development and it is easy for even the blind to see what he is doing in the state. His administration has ensured a conducive environment for Imo people, especially the youth to thrive.

These opportunities were not there before. Previous administrations were rather alleging all sorts of things against the youth either to discredit them or to give excuses for not empowering them but Governor Uzodimma’s programme is all encompassing. And the most important thing the governor has done for the people of Imo State is that enabling environment for people to showcase what they have.

When we at Hope Rising for Imolites started with youth empowerment across the various local government areas in the state, our traducers alleged all sorts of things but we were able to leverage that enabling environment the governor created to train over 300,000 youths on different skills.

Some other governors would have directed that we should be dispersed but he did not go that way because of his belief that every Imo indigene should be given the opportunity to show case what he or she has and can contribute to build our state. It has never been like that in the state before now.

That is why I strongly advocate that he should hand the baton of leadership to someone, who will continue from where he would stop. Some people believe that power is not served; that you have to struggle for it, grab it and run with it, and if others pursue you and take it so be it, but if you sustain it, you hold onto it. But because we are Christians, we believe that God answers prayers and that nothing works without God.

So, whatever God does not approve will not work. That does not mean that one has to wait for God to come down from heaven to give one power. One has to come out as I have done and be prepared, believing that if God has endorsed you, other things will follow suit. I say this because some people have been saying d that I’ve not carried the bag of a known politician and that I’ve not been introduced.

But if God says that I don’t have to carry the bag of any politician; He will empower me and I will make it, should I choose to carry the bag of any politician? All I will tell God is: Here I am, send me. Yes, we have seen those who made it through political godfathers but I believe that with God on my side I will make it and serve my people, and serve them well.

On which platform will you contest the election and what is your stand on the Imo Charter of Equity, which is based on rotation of the governorship position among the three senatorial districts of the state?

The platform is not the issue for now. What we are looking for is the right candidate. If somebody emerges as the governor of Imo State after Uzodimma without being a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) or a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Imo people will not be surprised because it has happened before.

Chief Ikedi Ohakim did not emerge as governor in 2007 from a popular party. He emerged from the Progressive People Alliance (PPA), a party founded by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, before he (Ohakim) chose to defect to the PDP. So, it is still possible that God can choose from anywhere and if He chooses you, He will raise people who will work for you.

On Imo Charter of Equity; I strongly believe in it and that’s why I have the hope that it could be me because Governor Uzodimma has said that his successor will come from Imo East Senatorial District (Owerri Zone), where I come from. If by the special grace of God that Charter of Equity is respected, it then means that the governor would have made good his promise to the people of Imo State.

Governor Uzodimma has bequeathed an enduring legacy to the people of Imo State, so he would be happy to handover to somebody who will not lower the standard he had set

Again, the governor has a major role to play in who succeeds him because God has put him in charge to preside over the affairs of Imo State. So, he has spoken and God helping him to achieve it, that will be for the good of Imo people.

Yes, some people in Imo North (Okigwe Zone) are talking about producing the next governor, but the question is: What about Owerri Zone, where the seat of power resides?

Let Owerri Zone also have, at least, four years before we start talking about who will complete eight years or not. If it doesn’t go like that, it means that it has to go the way God has planned because power belongs to Him and politics is about management of affairs of men. So, anybody God chooses, whatever it will take Him to bring the person to power, He will do it.

Do you think that zoning should be a factor in politics and governance?

Zoning should be a factor because all fingers are not equal. If we keep insisting on the winner takes it all, some parts of the state will never produce a governor.

When you look at Imo State; Orlu Zone has 12 local government areas, Owerri Zone has nine, while Okigwe Zone has six, and you know that politics is a game of numbers. If we continue like that without zoning, to get power out of Orlu Zone would be difficult. Also, you know about the law of diminishing marginal returns.

It can get to a point where the contest for the governorship position will no longer be interesting because people will believe that no matter whatever happens, they will get elected into office because of the number in their zone. But if we believe that all of us are equal before God and that the only difference is opportunity, we will create an enabling environment that will allow others to also have access to power.

You said that Governor Uzodinma has repeatedly assured Imo people that his successor will come from Owerri Zone. Is that the reason why you have declared interest?

Secondly, you keep mentioning the God factor; is it the faith you have in God or the governor’s promise that is motivating you? The governor has not made any promise to anybody. What he said is that it is the turn of Owerri Zone. So, that is an opportunity for the people of the zone to showcase their best.

And when he says it is the turn of Owerri Zone; he is telling the people of the area that it is not enough to say that Orlu Zone has been in power for over 20 years, come out and tell us what you have for the people of Imo State.

On what is pushing me; I believe that I can be the one but I will not sit in my house and wait for somebody to come and tell me that I am the chosen one.

I have to start by telling the people that I am interested, so that when the time comes, people will say that there is a man who has been talking about his ambition to govern Imo State and he is from Owerri Zone, so let him come and tell us what he has for the people of Imo State.

What is that thing you have for the people of Imo State, and which you will bring to the table if elected as governor?

I will point out three things that I have done for the people of Imo State that no politician has done preparatory to this race. I told you earlier that I have trained over 300,000 Imo youths; the records are there and you can verify that.

There’s no local government area in Imo State that has not benefited from my programmes, especially the solar empowerment project. I also run an organisation called Believers of the Gospel Care Foundation, which focuses on the welfare of Imo people.

The gospel is not only about preaching of Christianity; people of other religions do preach. So, the foundation is about bearing each other’s burden and I am personally funding it. No politician in Imo State is doing that. That means the little I can do as an individual, I’ve been doing that, believing God that if elected as governor.

I will do more for the people. I will also tell you that I have been made to declare my assets severally. The Olusegun Obasanjo administration did it in 2003 through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), when the then minister of the Federal Capital territory petitioned that I should prove how I come about property in Abuja.

Even under the present minister, my company, Praco International Ltd, went through that process. All our landed property in Abuja were verified and we were not found wanting in any way. So, that transparency is what I am going to bring to the table.

I don’t know about any governorship aspirant in Imo State that has publicly declared his assets before. Another thing that I am going to bring to the table is fairness, equity and justice because I have already laid the foundation by starting something to let my people breathe fresh air with my personal funds. So, when I get elected as governor, I will make things easier for the people of Imo State. Again, I am not going to probe anybody if get to power because the people know who is who.

If governors, both past and present, tell you about how their efforts were sabotaged by their own people, you will realise why there is no reason to probe anybody. As a governor, just do your best as the truth will come out one day because time does not run against crime. Trust, they say is a burden and only a few can carry it.

Outgoing governors hardly look at people who are independentminded, when choosing their successors. Do you think that Governor Uzodimma would want someone who is independentminded as you are as his successor?

It depends on what you mean by independent minded. I said that that Governor Uzodimma has bequeathed an enduring legacy to the people of Imo State, so he would be happy to see more roads constructed because he has performed very well in that area.

He will also be happy to see more youths empowered because he has done so much in that regard. He will also be comfortable with someone who will continue from where he would stop and he would be happy to handover to somebody who will not lower the standard that he had set in Imo State.