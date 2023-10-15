I’ll Be Your Worst Nightmare, Dotun Threatens D’banj

Popular On-Air-Personality, Oladotun Kayode, popularly known as Do2dtun, has taken to his social media page to drag Nigerian singer, D’banj for his alleged involvement in the custody dispute between him and his estranged wife, Omotayo.

It would be recalled that Omotayo, who is D’banj’s sister, got married to Do2dtun in 2013, and the marriage produced two children.

She, however, filed for divorce in 2022 for alleged forced abortion, domestic violence, and emotional abuse. The couple were granted divided custody.

Following the court case, Do2dtun has alleged that he has been denied access to his two daughters by his ex-wife, meanwhile, in continuation of his fight to have access to his two daughters, Dbanj has taken sides with his sister and accused him of being a “gold digger”.

Dbanj had made life unbearable for him while he was still married to his sister.

However, in a trending viral post on Instagram on Saturday, the OAP said D’banj had messed with the wrong person and threatened to fight back to gain access to his kids.

He said, “You know how much I was there for you @iambangalee when you lost your son. You know the pain of losing a child, but you are now the instrument of discord and wickedness in mine.

“After I said I can’t work with you, that was my issue. So the only way to hurt me was through my wife and kids. You knew I loved them. I didn’t want to do what you do to make money. I’m a non-conformist, and it annoyed you so much.

“These are my kids, not yours. People don’t know why I am involving you so much, but don’t ever be the reason for someone’s unhappiness. You won’t make me happy, yet you and your family took my source of joy. The worst man you can fight is someone who is ready to die.

“Dapo, your mother, and Taiwo made my life a living hell. I jump on stage, sweat so hard to make a living, and build a legacy for myself and my family because, as you said, “I was a golddigger,” but you see how I made my own little gold without you.

“No one knew we were even related, but you just couldn’t let me breathe. You now took my source of happiness. Listen, I will be your nightmare. You messed with the wrong person. Kids are not objects. They are priceless.”