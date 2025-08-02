I’ll Be Running For Political Office To Develop Rivers State –TV Reality Star, Tacha

TV Reality star, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha, has expressed her interest in pursuing a career in politics, voicing her disappointment with the current state of affairs in her home state of Rivers.

Tacha said that the state has immense potentials that are not being fully utilised, citing the progress made by other states including Abuja and Lagos.

Tacha emphasised the importance of youth involvement in governance, highlighting the need for active participation to bring about change rather than just criticising from the outside.

“When I look at other states such as Abuja and Lagos, and I see how far they’ve gone, and with the potentials Rivers State has, they’re not trying to exploit them. It’s just very disappointing because there are so many youths, so many talents there, so many things that if the government can shine light into, a lot can happen,” she said.

While Tacha hasn’t revealed specific details about her political plans, she mentioned that she’s working on something and will share more information once it’s 70% ready.

She said: “I’m definitely going to run for office when it is time. It is something I’m working on. I’ll have to make it 70% done before I can talk about it because it does not make sense to grant interviews like this, talking about the government without being involved.”