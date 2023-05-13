I’ll Be President Of Nigeria, If Not Now, In Future, Says Obi

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi on Friday reiterated that he would be President of Nigeria, insisting that he is not on transit. Obi, who was at the Book Presentation entitled; “Peter Obi, Many Voices One Perspective,” noted that he is neither desperate nor in a hurry to become President.

He said: “In this journey, I am not on transit and anybody who thinks that ‘am on transit is wasting his time because I must be President of Nigeria. If it is not today, it will be tomorrow and I am not in a hurry and I am not on transit, this is because we must fix this country because we live in it.

“It is not about trying to have the next position and I am not desperate and I am not worried. If anybody feels that Peter Obi is going to run away, no, no, no because you are wasting your time. “We are in court now and whatever is the decision of the court, I will respect it and we are not going to riot after which we will continue.

But I know that we are committed to the destination of Nigeria and we will get there, and for me, in my mind, I know I will get to that destination.” Obi further said that he would respect the verdict of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal but would certainly be the President of Nigeria.

Reacting to the relationship between him and the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Yakubu Mahmoud, Obi explained that he has never met him since he became the Chairman. He however, recalled that while he was governor of Anambra State, he headed the Committee on TetFund for Nigerian universities and that Mahmoud was a member.

“That was the time we met, but since he became the Chairman of INEC we have not met one on one, but I told him earlier that he should do the right thing because he is the referee and if he doesn’t do what is right, the anarchy in the country would consume all of us,” he said.