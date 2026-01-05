‘I’ll Be PM This Time Next Year,’ Starmer Insists

Sir Keir Starmer has dismissed concerns about his leadership and said he will still be prime minister this time next year.

In an exclusive interview with the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, the prime minister said he believes forthcoming elections in Scotland, Wales and England in May are not a “referendum” on his government.

His comments come after a difficult 2025 for Sir Keir, who has been battling slowing economic growth, poor poll ratings and speculation he could face a leadership challenge.

In his recent New Year’s Day message, the PM promised to “defeat the decline and division offered by others” and insisted 2026 would see people feel “positive change” in their lives.