I’ll Be Happy If Obi Joins PDP – Party Chieftain

Dan Ulasi, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on Friday, said he would gladly receive the former Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, if he returns to the PDP ahead of 2027.

Ulasi, who made this remark while speaking on Arise Television, opined that the former Anambra State Governor’s credibility and popularity will strengthen the party’s chances.

He said, “I’ll be happy if he joins PDP because he will bring his credibility to bear on the party as we are reorganising. Any party that has him today will know they already have more than 30 to 40 per cent of the election because he has tremendous support across this country.

“To the best of my knowledge, Peter Obi has no platform. He ran last time with the Labour Party, and he has attended the launch of ADC. I don’t know what his platform will be.”

Speaking on zoning, Ulasi advocated for fairness when selecting the 2027 ticket.

He asked that the Presidency be “micro-zoned” to the South-East and alleged that it is the only region that has not yet produced a Nigerian President.

“If there is honesty, they should micro-zone it to the South-East because virtually now we are the only zone, theoretically speaking, that has not had a presidency,” he said.

Ulasi, however, added that the party was focused on rebuilding itself ahead of the polls.

“In the last national executive meeting we had, almost seven of our governors were there. It was refreshing that everybody is now talking about how to reorganise the party and put it on a stronger footing for 2027 and other elections.”