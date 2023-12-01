I’ll Amplify Efforts To End HIV/AIDS In 2030 – Fintiri

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri has vowed his administration will amplify all efforts in preventing, treating, caring as well as supporting services to eliminate the HIV/AIDS epidemic in 2030.

Governor Fintiri represented by the State Commissioner of Health, Chief Felix Tangwami made the promise Friday to mark this year’s World AIDS Day with the Theme “Let Communities Lead”, saying it’s a moment of reflection and unwavering commitment to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

To reiterate the government’s proactive measures in fulfilling the target, “I signed into law the Violence against Persons Prohibition bill in 2021 with direct impact on multiple factors related to HIV vulnerability, especially rape, children abandonment and harmful widowhood”, the Governor emphasized.

Consequently, funds were disbursed to ADSACA to develop an HIV Resource Mobilization strategy and to also technically guide all the 21 LGAs, relevant MDAs and selected CBOs to develop similar strategic documents, he added.

Chief Felix Tangwami on his part said, “We undoubtedly have our challenges but great opportunities abound, and with effective partnership, we will surmount them and make the journey to HIV elimination by 2023 a dream reality”.

Tangwami called on stakeholders and partners to look at the issue of brain drain affecting our hospitals, lamenting that a situation where only one nurse is attached to over twenty-three patients is alarming.

Speaking earlier, the Executive Secretary of ADSACA, Dr Mohammed Abubakar maintained that “the panel agreed on ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 as an ambitious yet feasible goal.

Dr Mohammed Abubakar further stressed that the vision ultimately is to have zero new HIV infections, zero S&D and zero AIDS-related death.

He said ” Not ending AIDS is more expensive than ending AIDS, adding that the annual cost of one person every year is#97,000 for adults and #164,000 per child while those who are resistant cost #277,000 per annum..