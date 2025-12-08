Nigerian skitmaker, actor and singer Nasiru Lawal, popularly known as Nasboi, has revealed his intention to prioritise wealth over fame, stating that he will choose financial stability over popularity any day.

In a recent tweet, Nasboi expressed his desire to step away from the entertainment scene once he hits a personal financial target of N5 billion, citing the stress of fame as a major factor in his decision.

READ ALSO:

He explained that he plans to leave skits, music, and acting behind, wanting his mind to rest after years of working across different creative fields.

He wrote, “I will choose having money over being famous… I no fit try this kind thing for my next life again. “Once my money completes 5 billion, I don’t disembark. I no do again…. No skit, no music, no acting. Make the brain rest.”