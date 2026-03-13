Nollywood actor, Rotimi Salami, has stirred social media reaction after revealing he would accept and raise a child even if DNA tests prove he’s not the biological father.

Salami, who expressed an unconventional stance on paternity scams, in a recent interview on BBC Yoruba, said he will willingly raise a child he known he not his.

He said, “If DNA says a child is not mine and I already see the child as mine, I will accept the child.”

The actor, however, acknowledged that he wasn’t sure how he would respond to his wife in such a circumstance.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Salami broke his silence recently on the unexpected passing of his late friend and collegue, Allwell Ademola, attributing it to her life’s predetermined time.

He emphasised Ademola’s attempts to control her asthma and pointed out that cardiac arrest can strike anyone, regardless of health behaviours.