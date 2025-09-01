Ilias: I Think The Political Will Of President Tinubu On LG Autonomy Is Waning

Dr. Aliyu Ilias, an Abuja-based economist and analyst, speaks on need for the Federal Government to be proactive and intentional in its policy targeting food inflation reduction. Abdulwahab Isa reports

What is your assessment of the economy in the first half of the year?

Quite interesting. There is a seeming stability in the economy. The policy of the government when it came into power unleashed hardship, no doubt. This included the removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of foreign exchange. These two policies are unprecedented.

In fact, we have not seen such a level of suffering since independence. Citizens went through such economic problems caused by the economic policy. I will say the first half showed implications of what they actually did in the past. You recall that Dr. Okonjo-Iweala visited recently, during which she was asked about the status of the economy. She responded that the policies had stabilized the economy.

For the first half of the year, I think we have a stable foreign exchange; we have an increase in the GDP per quarter; we have continuous increments in the government foreign reserves, which is showing in the level of the market.

Can we say it was enough?

Surely not enough. If you look at where we are coming from, our purchasing power has been eroded. We thought the economy would recover better than it is now. So, for me, I think these last six months tell us that we should not expect a miraculous turnaround in the economy. We should not expect it to come up soon. I say so because if you look at the macroeconomic indicators—the unemployment, for instance— the figures are there.

Some of us do not agree with the calculation of unemployment. They said it is between 4% and 5% and that it has been stabilized to an extent. If you also look at the GDP, the inflation, and the re-basing, there is a successive decrease, and inflation is easing gradually.

Has this translated better for Nigerians?

The answer is no. Look at CBN MPR, which is 27.5 per cent; that is huge, and it discourages the manufacturing sector from borrowing. If I need to borrow N 100 million and I am to pay N 30 million interest on it within the period I use it, I would rather keep that money, and I would also be borrowing that money out so that I will be getting that higher interest rate as well.

This is what is happening to our manufacturers. If you can’t borrow money, you also can’t invest big, and if you don’t invest big, you cannot employ, and if you don’t employ, the GDP also will not have a good record. These are what characterized the immediate past first half of the year. In the first half of the year, there was a lot of reform. The government’s penchant for the revenue drive was visible.

The five per cent telecoms tax and series of other taxes. All revenue agencies are increasing taxes. The FIRS and the customs have upended the taxes. These and other policies eroded Nigerian purchasing power. I will conclude by saying that Nigerians use the first half of the year to build hope, a cautious optimism that suggests, maybe because it is like this, the next half of the year will be better.

The measures put in place by the government to cushion the effects of reform policies haven’t been felt much. What would you advise the government to do in the circumstance?

To contextualize your question, I use myself as an example. I converted my car last nine months to CNG with the hope that by the time I convert it, it will increase my purchasing power. You agree with me that the high cost of transportation and food is taking more money than other items.

The past four months, I did not go to any CNG to fill my car because you have to trade off about five hours to actually fill up. What is the demand hour if I wasted five hours getting it? This is unlike fuel, which if you buy on Monday, you may decide not to buy for the week, and it will suffice for you because you are within the city. But this is gas. Within an interval of two days, you would have exhausted it if you were using it as a private.

For commercial use, in four hours, it is gone. So, availability is crucial. These are the parts of the cushioning effect, or what they put in place when they wanted to remove a subsidy. Then the safety net after subsidy removal. How many Nigerians are getting that safety net? Yes, you increase your salary to 70,000. Does it have an effect on Nigerians? The purchasing power has been affected by your policies. So, it’s not helping.

So, I cannot say yes, this is the major way they used to cushion the effect. In fact, things are now expensive. School fees are expensive, transport is expensive, and for everything you want to purchase now, you have to do more. And it’s taking a toll on good health. People are not consuming very well as they should. Buying good food is a serious problem. The NEL fund should have been handled differently.

For me, I prefer you make the tuition fee reduced than to give a NEL fund that is going to cater for only a few peoples. NEL makes all the schools increase the school fees from around N45,000 before to between N 180,000 and 200,000. I’ve seen somebody who, because of higher school fees, could not further their education. You increased the school fees while in actual sense you give loans to few people. For me, it’s ineffective.

There is a school of thought advocating for the reinstatement of fuel subsidy in the face of the unmitigated economic hardship its removal is causing. Do you subscribe to it? If not, why?

I can tell you that the fuel subsidy is gone. I can also tell you that there’s no way it can be restored. Our faulting that policy was not even the removal of the fuel subsidy. Our concern is that you cannot remove the fuel subsidy and float the naira at the same time. Floating naira is a major problem. If you

remove the fuel subsidy and you are managing your forex; you could have used that subsidy removal to correct the anomaly in the naira fluctuation. The major problem is the floating. The re-basing does little in shoring up the GDP.

After rebasing our GDP, we are like number four in Africa and number 40 globally. This is because there’s what we call a deflator. No country in Africa can do better compared to Nigeria in terms of GDP. We have the population. Our position will not affect the deflator, which is the currency value.

So, if we are doing N500 to a dollar, I can tell you by now Nigeria will be the number one GDP in Africa, but because they will now deflate it by N1,500, that’s why we are having this serious issue. For me, I advocate for the government to create a window for manufacturers to access forex and for MSMEs and education to access the forex.

There is nowhere in the global community that allows currency to be determined by a willing buyer and a willing seller. We have been to several countries; no country floats its currency. They reduced the number of bureaus de change; they said cryptocurrency is the one causing the issue; they cited the opening of the border as another challenge.

They attempted different policies, bringing up more than 30 different frameworks to control these dollar/naira issues. And that’s why we said you cannot float the naira and say the economy will not go this way. The reserves are notching better; there is a prospect of bigger foreign reserves.

The removal of subsidy triggers the high cost of transportation. It has multiple effects on other sectors—agriculture, transportation, and industry. Some companies like GSK and the like have exited Nigeria because it does not also pay them.

The economy was rebased recently. The new GDP figure threw up varied interpretations of the economy. While the government claims the economy is on positive trajectories, people are, however, asking what it has translated to for the ordinary Nigerians. What are your thoughts on this?

Well, rebasing GDP is good. It reflects and shows the status of the economy as it’s supposed to be. We are not still doing well; we are not number one or two in Africa.

However, rebasing is good. It will put us on the right trajectory and attract foreign direct investment. Investors see opportunities here for business. A discerning businessman looks at the gap, and the gap is the bait to making free money. So doing that will help, and it will also help our policy. Our policy makers now see we have captured real estate and parts of oil and gas and mining.

Having captured these areas, the next thing to do is to develop a policy that benefits them and makes them more attractive. GDP rebasing reflects policy direction, giving foreign direct investment opportunities. It also helps businessmen to see the gap.

Again, does it really affect Nigeria’s household income? That’s the bigger picture. Mind you, when we say GDP, it has to do with household output, business output, government output, and foreign direct investment. These are the constituents of GDP. The question we ask ourselves is, does it really put more money in my pocket or other people’s pockets? The answer is no.

The GDP is better but is not reflected in our pockets. Stability should be sustained in order to achieve growth, which, in turn, brings development. The government must be intentional about its policies. There is a need to be intentional about the poverty reduction program that must be bottom-up, not top-down. Poverty reduction means different things to different people.

For instance, for someone in Bayelsa whose core job is fishing, what you could do for that person is to make his fishing much more lucrative and better. It is a different ballgame for a farmer in Kano. You can do something like anchor borrowers for farmers; you can do more things that will make him have more produce that will lead to more export. You cannot use “one size fits all” in terms of the poverty reduction program.

Inflation is still on a double-digit figure. The food component is still increasing, though the pace of increase is decelerating. What would you advise the government to do to bring prices of food items to an affordable level?

Inflation is decelerating while the food component is accelerating. It’s bad. In a basket of inflation, what is being considered includes food, which is about 52%. So, if every other thing is coming down and food is going up, it’s a negative result. We must do everything to make sure that food inflation drops. What triggers food inflation is, number one, subsidy removal.

It has direct consequences on the cost of transportation. Let’s look at the food supply chain. It is possible you have food in Zamfara, let’s say a basket of onions at N50,000. How much will it cost you to transport it to Abuja? I can tell you it will be more than N50,000. We will continue to grapple with the high cost of transportation until the government fixes the supply chain. I recall President Bola Tinubu in August 2023 declared a state of emergency on food security. We have not seen the result.

The result would have been all-round season farming. It means there will be a good supply chain framework that will harness it. The CNG has yet to impact food transportation. One year down the line, the presidential declaration of a state of emergency on food security is mere rhetoric.

I don’t think we can sustain this downward trend of inflation. The CBN attests to the high cost of input for the manufacturing sector. If input is increasing, it means the cost of output will increase, and the produce will also increase. It’s critical they also look in that area.

By and large, I think inflation might be going down gradually, but the challenge now is that food inflation is accelerating, and there’s nothing that has been done about it. The new tax act will be operational in January 2026. An aspect of the law that has received commendation is one that deals with multiple taxation imposed by states and local government councils.

Do you think the subnational government and local government councils will desist from imposing these multiple taxes? One of the best reforms so far is the tax reform. It will help people who earn below N800,000 in terms of tax, and it will also help businessmen who are doing less than N50 million. But the question you rightly ask: will states comply? That’s the problem.

For me, even the issue of removing tax for people earning like N 800,000 or below is also counterproductive because if you look at the North, the major people there are civil servants, and the majority of them are junior workers, and these states are getting tax from them. So, you are now saying those states should not collect tax from those people again? It is a serious problem.

It will reduce the income of those states, and they will be shouting later. Then talk about double taxation. If we could stop double taxation, it would have been a better achievement. That is the headache of telcos. That’s what we are complaining about. They pay tax to the federal government; the state will collect, and then you have the local government also collecting.

It is a serious problem to be looked into. I don’t think they can desist from it except if there’s a serious scientific way of doing it. What do I mean? If a vulcanizer is paying his tax and receiving the confirmation on his phone, whoever comes to harass him, he will show them the confirmation on his phone that he has paid. It will reduce it.

I’ve been going through Kogi and other parts where you see some local governments throw sticks and other things on the road and collect what they call the local government levy. Unless the government is very strong, states will continue to collect their own. With the way they do it, 90% will go back to the state. Unless the government practically enforces it, they may allow the single window, but it’s pretty difficult.

By the time the new tax laws start in January, the government will generate more revenue, and businessmen can also smile. It’s going to be more progressive in nature, whereby the more you earn, the more you pay, and not the other old way, where poor people pay more tax than rich people.

I pray the rich people don’t find a way to dodge tax because most of them will say they want to invest in a free trade zone so they will not pay tax, or they will get a tax holiday from the government. I think it’s essential that the government make sure that they stop it before we can conclude.

The Supreme Court judgement granting financial autonomy to the local government councils is yet to be complied with by the state governors. What does the noncompliance portend? What is your take?

The local government autonomy appears not to be implementable. It’s a serious problem that will continue to reduce our development. If the local government cannot get its funds directly from the Federal Government, it will be difficult for them to progress.

You recall that these state governments are adamant and will not want to allow that to work unless President Bola Ahmed Tinubu devises other means to get states to comply. I recall during Okonjo-Iweala and Jonathan, once they give money out to any state, they publish the ones going to the local government in newspapers. Doing that, people can actually hold some people accountable.

I think the political will of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the local government is waning. For me, there hasn’t been any progress yet as far as financial autonomy for the local government councils is concerned. It must go beyond the Supreme Court proclamation.

It must be actionable by the CBN and Ministry of Finance. President Tinubu should see it getting to the local government and see local government spending in their way. That is the only way we can really solve this issue of local government autonomy. Because if the local government doesn’t develop, Nigeria cannot develop.

What is your projection for the remaining part of the year and, by extension, the early part of 2026?

For the remaining half of the year, I see the inflation going down a bit more; I see the federal government reducing the MPR. Let them try reducing it to at least 25 per cent from 27.5 per cent. I don’t see it going up soon. Recall that Ember months have their own challenges.

The last food inflation actually increased because of Sallah. That was the period the cost of commodities and ram went up to like 35 per cent. If care is not taken, during the next festive season we can still see those levels of increment. And people are smarter now; they will not wait for December; they will begin to buy what they need ahead of time.

My fear is, do we have enough farm produce at that period that will cater to people’s needs? But for January, I think by the first quarter of next year our economy is going to be looking good because it’s going to be a year before the election. Politicians will start pushing out a lot of social safety nets that will attract people; a lot of things will start working.

In fact, if you look at these global ratings, they are also seeing positive signs for the economy, and more so, all the reforms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will start materializing maybe by November, December, and January. The new tax regime kicks in in January. The Nigeria single window will start working as well.

I can only, at this juncture, caution the federal government on the way customs is increasing tariffs here and there. It’s affecting the purchasing power. Nigerians can’t buy cars or build houses these days because of the challenges they are facing. People are struggling to afford their basic needs—food and shelter. It’s important for the government to do whatever they need to do to increase Nigerians’ purchasing power.