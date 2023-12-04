Ilesa Water Project: Adeleke Moves To Extend Contract Lifespan

Governor Ademola Adeleke has said that his administration is set to extend the life span of the Ilesa water financing agreement with the Islamic Development Bank which is due for closure by the end of December 2023.

Governor Adeleke made this known on Monday, December 4 in reaction to a comment by the Asiwaju of Ijeshaland, Chief Yinka Fasuyi.

Speaking in a statement issued by his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke noted that he has since written to the Islamic Development Bank through the Federal Ministry of Finance to seek an extension of the financing agreement.

A team led by the State Commissioner for Water Resources, the Chairman of State Water Corporation, and other top managers of the water sector are following up to ensure an early response from the headquarters of the ISDB in Jeddah.

Additionally, efforts have been ongoing to secure an out-of-court settlement with the contractor, a process that has been rather difficult.

“Mr Governor from his first month in office has intervened in the inherited contractual crisis between the Osun state government and the contractor handling the water treatment contract. The Governor personally visited the then Minister of Water Resources to resolve the knotty issues around the project.

“As directed by Mr Governor, the State Water Corporation has also mapped out elaborate plans to ensure that the extension is secured and the legal and financial constraints facing the project implementation are resolved.

“The Asiwaju and the good people of Ijesaland are aware that the crux of the problem was that the Oyetola government had terminated the water treatment contract some months before the assumption of office of Governor Adeleke.

“The issue on records had to do with alleged mismanagement of the project by the contractor alongside other sundry issues.

“The contractor subsequently took the state government to court claiming damages and breach of contractual obligations. The state government has since entered into negotiations with the contractor to ensure an out-of-court settlement.

Governor Adeleke assures the people of Ijesaland that local, national, and global contacts have been activated to ensure that the window of credit finance, to complete the remaining component of the Water Treatment Plant being financed by the Islamic Bank does not close in 20 days.