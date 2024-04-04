Ilesa Varsity Staff Crushed To Death In Road Accident

A female staff of the University of Ilesa in Osun State, Ogunmokun Fanimo reportedly died after a truck fell on her while driving home on Wednesday, April 3.

According to information obtained by New Telegraph, a container full of cashew nuts toppled from a truck and landed on the woman’s car, leading to immediate panic and efforts to rescue the trapped victim.

The incident happened a short distance from the institution’s main gate, startled onlookers, who hurried to save the innocent person.

Witness testimony indicated that the victim was on her way home after finishing the workday when the unfortunate incident took place.

An anonymous staff member of the University of Ilesa, while speaking on the incident said; “The vehicle driven by our colleague was trapped under a container filled with cashew nuts being conveyed by a truck. She is feared dead.”

READ ALSO:

The falling container and the associated vehicle obstructed a portion of the road, making rescue and recovery attempts more difficult. This accident also resulted in a major traffic backup on the busy road.

Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Osun State, has expressed her grief and sorrow over the unexpected death of the University of Ilesa staff member who has not yet been recognized.

Following up on the accident’s primary cause and making sure those accountable were held accountable, Adeleke directed all pertinent government departments in a statement released by his spokeswoman, Olawale Rasheed, in response to the incident.

Governor Adeleke, who was briefed about the development said, “Authorities must find the owner of the said truck, the circumstances of the accident and the question of search and rescue after the accident.

“I have directed the Commissioner for Transportation to act on the matter, including an immediate visit to the scene of the accident, the University of Ilesa, the family of the deceased, as well as new regulations on the usage of the narrow roads by heavy-duty trucks.”