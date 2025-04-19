Ilesa Varsity Loses Student To Phone Charging Electrocution

Share

Tragedy struck at the University of Ilesa, Osun State, as a 100-level Business Administration Student, Gbolahan Ojolo, died while charging his mobile phone.

The Student was reportedly electrocuted on Friday evening in his room while playing a game on his phone, which was plugged into a power source.

According to a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo by the Registrar of the institution, Funso Ojo, the incident occurred at a private hostel near the Prototype Engineering Development Institute (PEDI) junction.

Gbolahan was using his phone, which was connected to electricity, when a lightning strike during a thunderstorm reportedly caused the fatal electrocution.

The statement reads: “The Management of the University of Ilesa, Osun State, deeply regrets to announce the tragic and untimely death of one of its students, Gbolahan Ojolo, a 100-level student of the Department of Business Administration.

“The unfortunate incident occurred in the evening of Friday, April 18, 2025. Gbolahan was electrocuted while playing a game on his mobile phone, which was being charged in his room at a private hostel located near the Prototype Engineering Development Institute (PEDI) junction. The electrocution was reportedly triggered by a lightning strike during a thunderstorm.

“Following the incident, the University promptly informed the Police, and after due clearance, the remains of the deceased were taken to the morgue of the Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa.

“The Police have since commenced a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The father of the deceased was immediately notified and has since arrived in Ilesa. In a show of deep concern and solidarity, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Taiwo Asaolu; the Registrar, Mr. Funso Ojo; the Dean of Student Affairs; the Dean of the Faculty of Management Sciences; the Head of the Department of Business Administration; and the Area Commander of Police were all physically present to receive and console the bereaved father.

“The University of Ilesa has also made necessary arrangements to support the family during this moment of intense grief and will continue to stand by them through this difficult time.

“The entire University community mourns this painful loss and prays for the repose of Gbolahan’s soul. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, classmates, and the Department of Business Administration.”

