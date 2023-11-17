Ilebaye’s Homecoming MC Warns Her To Be Wary Of Cee-C

Following the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars winner, Ilebaye Odinaya’s homecoming event on Thursday, November 16, the Master of Ceremony (MC) hired to host the event has caused a wave of reaction online as he tagged Cee-c as the number one enemy of Ilebaye.

Ilebaye in the late hours of Thursday was welcomed by some of her fans at the airport in Abuja when she touched down for a meet and greet.

However, the main event of the day took place on Friday, November 17, which has gotten people talking.

During the event, the MC of the event advises Ilebaye to be careful of her enemies from the just concluded BBNaija show, he, however, named Cee-C as her number one enemy and that Ilebaye should be wary of her.

According to the MC, when Ilebaye apologized to everyone in the house for causing any problems, Cee-c made Ilebaye look bad in the eyes of the other housemates, stating that her apology was fake and not real.

He also recounted how Cee-c shouted out of anger after Ilebaye was declared the winner on the stage.

Watch the video below: