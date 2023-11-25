New Telegraph

November 25, 2023
Ilebaye To Ceec: ‘There Is Only One Bbnaija All-stars Winner’

Big Brother Naija All Stars winner, Ilebaye Odiniya, has responded to fellow contestant and 2nd runner-up, CeeC, who recently expressed displeasure over Ilebaye’s victory.

CeeC had during her conversation with Angel days ago stated that she needed to consult a therapist as Ilebaye’s victory got her depressed.

Reacting to this in a post on her social media handle, Ilebaye reaffirmed that there can only be one winner and she won the show She wrote: “At the end of the day, there is only one Winner of BBNAIJA ALL STARS as far as I am concerned. “So keep talking, while I keep cashing out.”

