Ilebaye Replies Critics, Says When Winners Are Speaking Don’t Talk

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars winner, Ilebaye Odiniya, has dared those saying her character is not “befitting” of a winner of BBNaija reality TV show.

In response to the critics, the 22-year-old Gen Z baddie boasted about her feat, insisting that her win wasn’t an easy one.

He, however, urged her critics not to speak “when winners are speaking.”

Speaking in pidgin language, Ilebaye said,

Ilebaye addresses critics in Pidgin, “People will say, ‘See una winner.’ If e easy, try am. If it is easy to be a winner, try it.

“Do you know what it means to be an All-Star winner? If e easy, oya, do am. E no easy jare. Please, when winners are speaking, don’t speak.”

New Telegraph recalls that Ilebaye walked home with the N120 million grand prize after emerging as the winner of the Big Brother Naija All Stars edition on October 1.

However, ever since her win, she has been a subject of criticism, either for her dress or her social media behavior.