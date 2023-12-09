Ilebaye Cries Out As Vendor Charges Her N120 For Makeup Session

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 8 “All Stars” Winner, Ilebeya Odinaya has raised concerns over the outrageous amount a makeup artist charged her for a session.
The reality TV star expressed her frustration in a post via her X after being charged N120,000 Naira for a makeup session.
Expressing her dissatisfaction, Ilebaye stated that the reason for the outrageous amount was because she won a 120 million cash prize in the “All Stars” show as the winner.
In a now-deleted tweet, on her X page, Ilebaye wrote, “Because I win 120 million, person charge me 120k for make-up.”