‘ÌLe MI’ SS23 Collection By EAT

Nigeria’s renowned fashion designer, Ejiro Amos Tafiri, put her best pieces together for the brand’s Spring Summer collection, titled ‘Ìle mi, Ìle mi’. In a fusion of culture and styles, the designs combine innovation with romance, craftsmanship with luxury, and femininity with sensuality.

The enchanting bright colours are one of the unique quality of the EAT SS23 Ìle mi collection. For the spring-summer 2023 collection, Ejiro Amos Tafiri, who is the creative director and owner of the self-named faahion brand, said it was created as an inclusive story that leverages geometric patterns, airy pastels, intricate cuts, and beaded accessories in the best luxe fabrics, layering of shapes and interpretations of African elegance and beauty.

She further explained that the ‘Ìle mi’ collection reinterprete the shapes, contrasts, and silhouettes of various Nigerian fashion cultures, “we created a perfect blend of traditional motifs with modern elements. This collection treads a fine line between contemporary aesthetics and our rich heritage with a nod to artisanship”.

“Our vision is to tell a Nigerian fashion story using new techniques in collaboration with master artisans and craftsmen. “However, we created a fun, airy and multi-layered collection fused with pastel organzas, chantilly laces, earth-tone beads, playful tassels, soft silks, and fluid jerseys offering a range of functional silhouettes in dresses, skirts, trousers, and jackets,” she said.