Ile-Ife Launches 5km Cultural Road Race To Empower Youth

The ancient city of Ile-Ife is set to host the maiden edition of the Ife Road Race on September 25, 2025, in what promises to be a vibrant celebration of athleticism, culture, and community development.

Scheduled to hold during the iconic Olojo Festival, the 5-kilometre race aims to discover and nurture raw athletic talent while promoting healthy living and preserving Yoruba heritage.

Conceived by Sooko Adeleke Odewade, a passionate advocate of youth empowerment, the race is part of a broader mission to use sports as a tool for transformation.

“Our society lacks opportunities for discovering and grooming talent,” Sooko Odewade said. “This race is a platform to identify raw potential, but it won’t stop there.

We’re building a system of coaching, mentorship, and support long after the race ends.”

Organised in partnership with the Alade’fa Athletic Family Initiative, the Ife Road Race is open to youth, amateur runners, and professional athletes. Participants will receive certificates of participation, with special cash prizes for category winners.