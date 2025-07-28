ILCS Wants Stakeholders’ Collaboration For Ethical Society

The Institute of Leadership, Coaching and Strategy (ILCS) has called upon government agencies, private corporations, educational institutions, and international partners to collaborate in building a more ethical, visionary, and prosperous society.

The institute made this call in a communique issued on Monday July 28, 2025, at the end of its maiden Leadership Retreat held as NECA House in Ikeja, Lagos State.

The communique was jointly signed by Dr Olasunkade Azeez, the President & Chairman of the Governing Council of the and the Registrar/CEO, Barrister Ifeoma Adeniyi of the ILCS.

The theme of the retreat is “Managing a Modern Professional Body Effectively in the New Normal.”

The communique listed the ILCS’ six-point agenda to position the institute through its three-year road map.

It highlighted the institute’s three-year strategic and pragmatic roadmap (2025-2028) for the evolution of the institute in a VUCAD environment.

The communique said that this agenda included: Membership Engagement and Services, Leadership Advocacy and Influence, Branding, Visibility, and Strategic Alliances, Secretariat Structuring and Committee Development, ICT Integration and Digital Capacity Building and Financial Sustainability and Resilience.

“ILCS is a multidimensional, purpose-driven professional body established as an offshoot of the Chartered Institute of Leadership, Policy and Strategy (USA) and duly registered in Nigeria on December 1, 2023.

“It is positioned as a catalyst for ethical, visionary, and impact-driven leadership across all sectors through research, advocacy, strategic thinking, capacity building, and policy innovation.

“ILCS envisions a world where leadership is principled, data-driven, inclusive, and strategically agile—serving as a think tank and regulatory platform for sustainable transformation,” it said.

On the ILCS vision, the communique stated, “it is to be the foremost institute in Nigeria that nurtures and develops visionary, competent, and ethical leaders who will drive transformative change across all sectors of society, ensuring national progress and global competitiveness.”

The communique said further: “It is to provide high-quality leadership coaching, strategic training, and mentoring to individuals across all sectors, equipping them with the skills, values, and strategies necessary to lead with integrity, competence, and vision.

“Our focus is on creating a new generation of leaders who will inspire sustainable development and societal transformation.”

The communique listed the institute’s core values to include integrity, excellence, empathy, innovation, and collaboration,

The communique said that the institute was out to upholding the highest standards of honesty and ethical conduct in all our interactions, fostering trust and accountability in leadership.

It said that ILCS was committed to continuous improvement in leadership development, ensuring the delivery of world-class coaching, strategies, and solutions.

According to it, the institute understands the needs of others and fostering compassionate leadership that prioritizes the well-being of people and communities.

It said that the institute was committed to encouraging creative problem-solving and adaptability in leadership, empowering leaders to tackle complex challenges in a dynamic world.

According to him, the ILCS is devoted to promoting teamwork and shared knowledge, fostering strong networks of leaders who learn from each other and work together for common goals.

The communique said that the retreat also examined the volatility and disruptions characterizing today’s professional ecosystems—collectively referred to as the VUCAD environment (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, Ambiguous, and Disruptive).

According to it, the key global trends identified include: Accelerated digitalisation driven by Artificial Intelligence, Sporadic economic and geo-political upheavals, Climate volatility and natural disasters, Heightened professional expectations, Endemic corrupt practices across all sectors and Security threats.

“Leadership is about thinking. It is engaging strategic thinking and actions for notable results.

“The most critical challenge is leadership challenge. Effective leaders must be adaptive, agile, disruptive, digitalised, composed, ever learning and have solid succession plan.

“Everything rises and falls on leadership. It takes professional to handle professional bodies in a VUCAD environment,” it added.

According to the communique, the retreat resolutions included making the secretariat Centre of Excellence (CoE):

“Institutionalise a merit-based secretariat insulated from political influence, with clearly defined processes and reporting structures.Recruit competent and committed employees into key position in phases,” the communique read.

It said that the retreat also resolved to embark on aggressive membership drive across segments and generations for inclusivity and equity involvement and engagements and make contributions to pressing national leadership issues and challenges.

It said that the institute also resolved to identify strategic promoters for the Institute’s brand equity value proposition as well as ensuring digitalisation, media presence, advocacy & branding

The communique added that the institute also resolved to regularly organise public lectures, talk shows, and podcasts on topical issues while also ensuring the chapter development growth

“ILCS resolved to institutionalise Regional/State Chapters for national outreach across geo political zones for programme delivery.

“The institute wants to position ILCS to proactively contribute to national development conversations—offering insight, policy briefs, and media commentary even when not invited.

“The institute also resolved to align partnerships with both public and private sector needs while also ensuring financial sustainability & resource mobilisation,” it said.

According to it, between 2025–2026, the institute resolves to launch ILCS Endowment Fund with external investment managers on key projects like own Secretariat and Charter, Institute’s Infrastructures, Processes and Events

Tbe communique said that the institute within the period planned to introduce standardised operational strategies, procedures for visibility before the public, arrange facility tours and courtesy visits to organisations as well as hosting Fellows Dinners and Award Nights.

“The Governing Council reaffirmed ILCS’ unwavering commitment to advancing leadership, coaching, and strategy in Nigeria and across the globe with agility and resilience as enablers, and innovation as a core value. ILCS is poised to lead with integrity, impact, and foresight as the bedrock,” the communique added.