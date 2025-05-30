ILCS Seeks Ethical Leadership To Rebuild Nigeria

Share

The Institute of Leadership Coaching and Strategy (ILCS) has said that only ethical and moral leadership can build the Nigeria that citizens aspire to.

Experts and professionals called for inspiring, trusted leadership at the ILCS’s Second Induction Ceremony in Lagos on Friday, themed ‘Ethical Leadership for Societal Impact.’

The 28 new members were inducted as Fellows, Full Members, and Associates of the institute.

Dr Ayodele Aderinwale, a leadership strategist and development expert, said everything rises and falls on leadership, stressing Nigeria’s urgent need for ethical leaders.

Aderinwale, Chairman of the occasion, stated that unless Nigeria produces principled leaders, it cannot achieve the vision of its founding fathers.

“We now live in a society where shamelessness is a shared value. Ethical conduct is hardly a consideration anymore,” Aderinwale said.

He called for a visionary society committed to producing trusted, value-driven leaders with discipline, honesty, integrity, and professionalism.

“If we fail to groom young Nigerians with ethical values, the nation will remain stagnant,” said Aderinwale, a former Executive at Africa Leadership Forum.

Describing the task before ILCS as herculean, he noted that Nigeria had endured too much corruption and unethical conduct.

He urged ILCS to stay focused on raising a generation of ethical, transformative Nigerian leaders.

Aderinwale reminded the inductees that core values are essential to achieving Nigeria’s collective aspirations.

“This is your chance to walk the tough road with like minds and help create the Nigeria we all desire,” he said.

Guest Speaker, Mrs Ajibola Ponnle, a former Lagos Commissioner, said that Nigeria had no reason to be underdeveloped, given its abundant resources.

She described leadership and people as the missing links to Nigeria’s sustainable development and growth.

“If we normalise abnormality and remain silent, we will not progress,” Ponnle warned.

She praised ILCS for championing ethical leadership, stating that true leadership inspires extraordinary actions from ordinary people.

Qualities of a good leader, she said, include ethics, conviction, integrity, empathy, focus, courage, and accountability.

“It won’t be easy, but it’s not impossible,” she added.

Mr Jide Ologun, a cleric and ILCS Fellow, questioned whether Nigerians truly desire ethical leadership.

He noted that many leaders act unethically because they face no consequences for their misconduct.

If accountability existed, he said, leaders would be forced to uphold core values and act ethically.

In his welcome address, ILCS President, Dr Azeez Olasunkade, confirmed that the new inductees were screened and approved by the Governing Council.

He said ILCS aims to be a global reference for nurturing leaders who promote equity, fairness, peace, and productivity.

“Leadership is about creating order and lasting impact, not just holding a title,” Olasunkade remarked.

He commended the inductees for showing commitment to excellence and leadership transformation.

Olasunkade said that family, community, and national progress hinge on leadership, citing Malaysia, Singapore, and Canada as examples of ethical leadership success.

